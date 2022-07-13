Element Wealth LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 177.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of EWC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 247,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,062. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

