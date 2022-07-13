Element Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

FDVV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

