Element Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

