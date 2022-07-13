Element Wealth LLC Purchases 144 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

