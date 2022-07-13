Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.86

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and traded as low as $46.26. Emera shares last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 524 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Get Emera alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.