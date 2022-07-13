Emercoin Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $889,177.63 and approximately $7,560.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00040232 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,533,208 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

