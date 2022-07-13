Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives $16.33 Average PT from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

ENGIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Engie from €18.00 ($18.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Engie from €17.00 ($17.00) to €17.50 ($17.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Engie from €14.00 ($14.00) to €15.50 ($15.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.7631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

