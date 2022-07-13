Enigma Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,118.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $131,042.85 and approximately $52,118.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00208358 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001117 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.00534305 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

