Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.35. 42,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,145,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENVX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.18.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter valued at $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 33.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter valued at $150,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

