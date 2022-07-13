EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Given New GBX 42 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays downgraded EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 6th.
EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.