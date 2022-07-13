Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.66

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.66 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 1251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

EFSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 219,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 101.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

