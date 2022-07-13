Equalizer (EQZ) Tops One Day Volume of $8,825.00

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $8,825.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00095841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00177087 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

