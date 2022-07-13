Equinor ASA Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.78.

NYSE EQNR opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.