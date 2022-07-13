Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $450.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $64,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

