Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $25.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $30.00. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $26.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2024 earnings at $28.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

GWW opened at $474.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.83 and a 200 day moving average of $488.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

