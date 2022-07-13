Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as low as C$0.27. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 61,418 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile (TSE:ERD)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in located in the Bayankhongor Aimag.

