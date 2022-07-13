Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 56,269 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.