Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,130 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.41. 53,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,674. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.04, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.16 and its 200 day moving average is $521.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

