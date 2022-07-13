Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.77. 15,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.66. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

