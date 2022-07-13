Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,329,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

