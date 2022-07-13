Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,312 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

SBUX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.56. 88,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,149,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

