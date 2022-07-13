Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.59. 261,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,539,796. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

