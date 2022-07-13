Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. 19,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,572. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

