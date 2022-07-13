Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. 2,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.01. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

