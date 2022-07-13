Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $16.94. Expensify shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 1,356 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $94,496.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,623.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,599,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Expensify by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 958,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 495,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

