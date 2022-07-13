Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.65

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.65 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 78666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.