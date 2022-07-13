Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,169,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,710 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $69,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

