Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

FHI opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,945 shares of company stock worth $2,014,998. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S&T Bank PA raised its position in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.