Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 726.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter.

FNCL stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 1,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,314. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93.

