Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 1,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) by 611.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

