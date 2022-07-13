Financial Consulate Inc. Buys Shares of 4,865 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

