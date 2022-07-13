Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 225,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

