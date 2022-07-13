Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $58.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

