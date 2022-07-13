Financial Consulate Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 193,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 3.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 60,087 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 26,916 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $70.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

