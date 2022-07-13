Financial Consulate Inc. Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

