First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Cut to $77.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,187. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

