First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Trading Up 1.2%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

