First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.04

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.04 and last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 2283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 184,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

