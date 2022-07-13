First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Barclays raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.13.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

