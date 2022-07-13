First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

Get First Trust Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.