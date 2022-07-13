First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,509.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,077,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 98,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter.

FMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.26. 1,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

