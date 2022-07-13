First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after buying an additional 112,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,160. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

