First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 13,375.0% in June

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 13,375.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FKU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,804. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

