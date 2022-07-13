Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Trading Up 0.1%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 53,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 67,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLME. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flame Acquisition by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Flame Acquisition by 6.4% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

