FLO Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

