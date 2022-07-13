Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

