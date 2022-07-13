Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 6,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lam Research by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 46,913 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lam Research by 467.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

LRCX stock opened at $405.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.52 and its 200 day moving average is $529.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

