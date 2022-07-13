Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 712.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.