Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.27% of Houlihan Lokey worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLI opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Houlihan Lokey Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

