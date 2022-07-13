Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $160.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

